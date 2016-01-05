An RSPCA worker has rescued an adult male swan from the roof of a building in the centre of Lincoln.

It is not known how the swan got trapped on the rooftop of Agatha's Boutique but it could not fly off as it did not have enough space to take enough of a run up.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said: "Happily we were able to rescue this swan and release it back into the wild just a short distance away."

Staff at nearby soundLINCS managed to record the successful rescue.