Lincoln Cathedral Choir sings to the city
Lincoln Cathedral choir gives aerial performance to mark Ascension Day

Choristers at Lincoln Cathedral hit the high notes with a performance from the building's West Front balcony to mark Ascension Day.

The day commemorates the Christian belief of the bodily ascension of Jesus into heaven.

The cathedral now hopes the choir's rooftop performance will become an annual event.

  • 10 May 2018