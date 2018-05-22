Family recalls arena blast aftermath

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Manchester Arena attack: Father and son recall blast aftermath
A father and son have discussed their recollections of the Manchester Arena attack on the anniversary of the tragedy.
David Lambert, from Lincoln, took his son Mackenzie to the Ariana Grande concert to celebrate his 14th birthday.
-
22 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lincolnshire-44202732/manchester-arena-attack-father-and-son-recall-blast-aftermathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window