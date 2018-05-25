Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
RNLI footage of Cleethorpes stranded bus rescue
The RNLI has released footage of an abandoned stolen bus being towed from the sea.
The single-decker was found with the engine still running in a metre (3ft 3in) of water next to the pier in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire.
Lifeboat crews helped to tow the vehicle to safety, and also helped with a search of the area in a bid to locate the driver.
25 May 2018
