The RNLI has released footage of an abandoned stolen bus being towed from the sea.

The single-decker was found with the engine still running in a metre (3ft 3in) of water next to the pier in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire.

Lifeboat crews helped to tow the vehicle to safety, and also helped with a search of the area in a bid to locate the driver.

