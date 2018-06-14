Sails on a historic eight-sail windmill started turning the wrong way
Heckington Mill sails 'going the wrong way'

Lincolnshire Police closed roads close to Heckington Windmill, near Sleaford, as a precaution over fears "the sails may come off".

Efforts to stop the sails have been hampered by high winds in the county on Thursday.

Engineers need to wait for the wind speed to drop to allow them to apply a brake to the sails.

