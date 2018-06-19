Derelict canal gets new lock gates
A derelict canal in Lincolnshire has had four new lock gates installed as part of a restoration scheme.

Volunteers have been working for three years to clear the disused waterway and rebuild the lock walls along the Grantham Canal.

A crane winched in the wooden gates, which weigh several tonnes each.

