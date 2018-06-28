Vintage mannequins destroyed in fire
Vintage mannequins destroyed in Lincolnshire fire

More than 1,000 shop dummies have been destroyed in a fire in Lincolnshire.

The site at Fulbeck near Grantham is home to thousands of shop mannequins, which are hired out for window displays, films and music videos.

Owner Roz Edwards said some rare vintage models that had taken years to collect were destroyed in the blaze.

