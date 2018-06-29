Media player
Laughton Woods grassland fire caught on camera
Firefighters worked through the night to tackle a grassland fire near Laughton Woods in Lincolnshire.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said the ground was "tinder dry" which allowed the fire to spread quickly.
About 15 firefighters tackled the blaze and prevented it spreading to nearby woodland.
Footage courtesy of Jo McLaughlin
29 Jun 2018
