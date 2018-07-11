Media player
World Cup 2018: Ask the public: 'Football's...'?
One BBC radio reporter.
One question.
Lots of amusing responses.
Harry Parkhill asked some (slightly perplexed) people in Lincoln city centre: "Football's...?"
11 Jul 2018
