Heatwave boosts bumper sunflower crop
The hot, dry weather may have caused serious concerns for some farmers, but one agriculturalist in Lincolnshire is reaping the benefits from the extended heatwave.

Nicholas Watts grows millions of sunflowers on his farm in Deeping St Nicholas, purely for birdseed.

  • 07 Aug 2018
