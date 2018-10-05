Deep-fried chocolate orange hits plates

Video

They are normally the preserve of Christmas and Easter but the chocolate orange is getting a new lease of life - via a chip shop.

Adam's Bay in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, crowd-sourced suggestions for a new dish and the deep-fried chocolate treat was selected.

Owner Andrew Papadamou said that despite diners' initial suspicions, they were converted after trying one.

He reported that customers were now coming back for seconds and thirds but confessed the dessert, which is served with ice cream and more chocolate, would split opinion.