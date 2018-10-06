Teenage rape victim found by police drone

Media player
Boston rape victim found by police drone
A teenager who called police to report she had been raped and didn't know where she was found by police using a drone.
The girl, 16, and her attacker were found on the site of a levelled factory near Brown's Road in Boston, Lincolnshire.
A man in his 30s is being questioned on suspicion of rape.
06 Oct 2018
