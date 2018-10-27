Video

A World War Two veteran who escaped Dunkirk before being blown out of an aircraft and ending up in the Great Escape Prisoner of War camp, has celebrated his 100th birthday.

Bomber command veteran Les Rutherford escaped to sea on a shed door once others had been evacuated from Dunkirk.

Mr Rutherford was taken to Prisoner of War camp Stalag 17 where he says the Great Escape took place not long after he arrived, although he was not one of the escapees.

He joined the war effort aged 20 and said: "Just take life as it comes. There's nothing you can do about it, you're going to get older anyway, so just make the most of it."