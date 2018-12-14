Media player
Pupils at Lincolnshire school in gender job role experiment
Pupils at Scamblesby Primary School in Lincolnshire have been taking part in an experiment about how they see people in particular jobs.
The children were asked to draw a firefighter, police officer and helicopter pilot.
The majority of both girls and boys chose a man to represent their ideas, with names such as Steve the firefighter and James the police officer being suggested.
But their expectations were changed when women who fulfil those roles came into the classroom.
14 Dec 2018
