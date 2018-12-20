Media player
Growth in Christmas tree rentals
A Lincolnshire firm that rents out real Christmas trees said it has seen its business grow by more than 25% in the last year.
The trees are grown in pots and renters pick them up in December and return them in January, ready to be used next year.
Alison Leffler who has rented her tree for more than 20 years, described it as a "environmentally friendly, sustainable" way, to celebrate Christmas.
20 Dec 2018
