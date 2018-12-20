Video

Body camera footage shows an assault on two officers, during which one suffered facial injuries after being repeatedly punched in the head.

The footage, released by Lincolnshire Police, shows one officer being pushed into a hedge by a man before a second officer is dragged to the floor and attacked in North Hykeham.

One of the officers required hospital treatment for the injuries sustained on 10 December.

The force said a man had been convicted of assault in relation to the incident but has not released any further details.

Chief Constable Bill Skelly condemned the incident, saying assaults are "not part of the job".

In November new legislation was introduced allowing judges to impose tougher sentences on tougher sentences on people convicted of offences against emergency workers.