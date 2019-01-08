Media player
Cleethorpes: Girl thrown from startled pony on beach
A Lincolnshire riding school is calling for stricter rules for pet owners after a pupil was thrown from her startled pony on a beach.
The girl was part of a riding lesson in Cleethorpes when a dog caused the animal to spin.
Neither the girl or the horse were badly hurt during the incident.
Sophie Brown, of Cottagers Plot Equestrian Centre, said: "I take my dogs on the beach, but I think there needs to be some element of control, possibly a ruling on keeping a dog on a lead while they're on the beach."
08 Jan 2019
