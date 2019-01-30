Retired engineers form skills 'A-Team'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lincolnshire engineers form skills charity to provide assistance
Retired engineers from Lincolnshire are using their skills to help people in need.
The 15-strong team of volunteers have formed a charity in which they build and customise furniture, equipment or items to help make life a bit easier for those who need assistance.
They say the service is becoming popular and hope to recruit more people to join their team.
30 Jan 2019
