Polish man returns home after living rough in Lincolnshire
Leszek came to England from Poland 13 years ago to work but ended up living on the streets.
The numbers of rough sleepers in Lincolnshire has risen by 359% since 2012. The government granted Lincoln £1.3m to tackle the problem.
Leszek is being supported by the charity P3 in Lincoln. They deal with people living on the street and their work can include supporting them in returning to their home country.
He was initially reluctant to take any help. The BBC follows him as he goes through the process of heading home.
04 Feb 2019
