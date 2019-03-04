Video

A woman whose husband was killed by a driver using a phone has spoken about the impact the crash has had on her family.

David Kirk, 26, was killed in a crash when Samantha Ayres, who was jailed for three years, veered on to the wrong side of the road in 2016.

Katie Kirk says no call or message is so important that it should be made or answered at the wheel.

The number of people convicted of using phones while driving has dropped by two thirds since 2011 and the number of traffic officers by one third since in 10 years.

