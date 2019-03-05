Media player
Crossing Divides: A Margaret Thatcher statue for Grantham?
Plans for a statue of Baroness Thatcher in her home town of Grantham have been approved despite vandalism concerns.
That shows the strength of feeling which exist around both sides of the former Prime Minister's legacy.
We spoke to two people from the town who have differing views on whether the privately-funded sculpture should exist at all.
