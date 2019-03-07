Timelapse unearthing water tank at Lincoln Cathedral
Lincoln Cathedral's WW2 water tank excavated

Timelapse video shows an underground tank built in World War Two at Lincoln Cathedral being dug up.

It was installed to deal with the threat from German incendiary devices but was never used.

  • 07 Mar 2019
