Dog finds new home after five year wait
A dog who arrived at a shelter with behavioural problems has been re-homed after five years.

During his time at Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne in Lincolnshire, Harrison the Staffie watched as hundreds of other dogs were adopted.

Harrison's new owner Emma King described him as a "cheeky character".

"He is a very, very welcome addition to our family," she said.

  • 12 Mar 2019
