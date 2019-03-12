Dog finds new home after five year wait

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Harrison the dog re-homed after five year wait
A dog who arrived at a shelter with behavioural problems has been re-homed after five years.
During his time at Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne in Lincolnshire, Harrison the Staffie watched as hundreds of other dogs were adopted.
Harrison's new owner Emma King described him as a "cheeky character".
"He is a very, very welcome addition to our family," she said.
-
12 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lincolnshire-47539663/harrison-the-dog-re-homed-after-five-year-waitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window