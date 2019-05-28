Media player
Passer-by saves deer from canal in Saxilby
A man jumped into a canal to save an exhausted deer that had fallen into the water.
Marc Headon, a painter and decorator, swam to the struggling animal in the Fossdyke near Saxilby, Lincolnshire.
He dragged it to the bank while being filmed on a phone.
28 May 2019
