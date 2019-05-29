Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drowning deer rescuer on saving stricken creature
A man who jumped into a canal to rescue a drowning deer says he just acted on impulse.
Marc Headon spotted the creature struggling to escape from the waterway in Saxilby in Lincolnshire.
The panicked fawn had fallen into the water and was unable to get out.
Mr Headon, who warmed the animal up with his clothes and spare blankets from a car, said he thought the animal was happy when it realised he had come to its aid.
29 May 2019
