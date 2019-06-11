Media player
Swollen rivers and flooded roads in Lincolnshire
Heavy rain has seen flooding across parts of England.
In Lincolnshire, Bank Street in Horncastle was flooded, with the adjacent River Waring running high.
11 Jun 2019
