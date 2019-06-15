Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
RAF Chinook helicopters use 270 tonnes of ballast to plug a gap in a Lincolnshire river
RAF helicopters have been used to block a gap in a river that caused flooding in a Lincolnshire town.
Three Chinook helicopters dropped 270 one-tonne bags of aggregate to repair the bank of the River Steeping in Wainfleet on Friday.
Homes have been evacuated after heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday caused the river to burst its banks.
Drone footage courtesy of Kurnia Aerial Photography.
-
15 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lincolnshire-48647931/raf-chinook-helicopters-use-270-tonnes-of-ballast-to-plug-a-gap-in-a-lincolnshire-riverRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window