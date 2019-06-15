RAF helicopters use ballast to fill river breach
RAF Chinook helicopters use 270 tonnes of ballast to plug a gap in a Lincolnshire river

RAF helicopters have been used to block a gap in a river that caused flooding in a Lincolnshire town.

Three Chinook helicopters dropped 270 one-tonne bags of aggregate to repair the bank of the River Steeping in Wainfleet on Friday.

Homes have been evacuated after heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday caused the river to burst its banks.

Drone footage courtesy of Kurnia Aerial Photography.

  • 15 Jun 2019