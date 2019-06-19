Video

Police are investigating reports that three jet skiers were "scaring seals" at a wildlife reserve.

Birdwatcher Liam Andrews filmed the trio off Gibraltar Point near Skegness in Lincolnshire on Sunday.

Mr Andrews said the jet skiers showed "disrespect to the wildlife".

"They shot out to the sandbanks tried to scare off as many seals as they could," he said.

"They just kept riding up and down waving their arms and all sorts."

The reserve run by Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust is home to thousands of seabirds as well a colony of common seals.