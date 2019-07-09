Media player
Wainfleet flood-hit couple thankful for caravan donation
A couple whose home flooded in June have said they are very grateful after a charity donated a caravan to them.
Derek and June Driver, who live in Wainfleet, Lincolnshire, had to flee their property and stay in a hotel after heavy rains led to the River Steeping bursting its banks on 12 June.
Their home is uninhabitable at the moment so the caravan, parked in front of the house, is offering a temporary solution.
09 Jul 2019
