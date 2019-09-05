Planespotters at RAF Waddington
RAF Waddington's Operation Cobra Warrior jet exercise attracts aviation fans

Israeli air force F-15 fighter jets are among the sought-after aircraft aviation fans are gathering to see at an international training exercise.

Planespotters from across Europe have turned up in numbers to see jets from Italy and Germany, as well as the UK and Israel, taking part in Operation Cobra Warrior.

The training exercise is taking place at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire.

