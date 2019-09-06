Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Forget-Me-Not train service for people with dementia
Dozens of people boarded the first run of a special train service for people living with dementia.
The 'Forget-Me-Not Dementia Train' runs along a 17-mile route from Whitby in Yorkshire to Middlesbrough.
The three-hour round trip, run by the community-based Esk Valley Railway, will now be a monthly day out for people with dementia and their carers.
-
06 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lincolnshire-49610247/forget-me-not-train-service-for-people-with-dementiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window