Forget-Me-Not dementia train sets off
Video

Forget-Me-Not train service for people with dementia

Dozens of people boarded the first run of a special train service for people living with dementia.

The 'Forget-Me-Not Dementia Train' runs along a 17-mile route from Whitby in Yorkshire to Middlesbrough.

The three-hour round trip, run by the community-based Esk Valley Railway, will now be a monthly day out for people with dementia and their carers.

  • 06 Sep 2019
