WWII aircraft forced to make emergency landing
A WWII aircraft belonging to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight was forced to land at Manchester Airport due to an engine problem.

Martin Langman, from Airliners Live, shot the aircraft's decent, which appears to show one of its propellers not working.

  • 15 Sep 2019
