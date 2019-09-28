Media player
Watch time-lapse of Halifax flats' demolition
Three tower blocks have been demolished piece by piece using a giant 177ft (54m) high excavator.
It took more than 40 weeks to remove the 18-storey high Beech Hill flats in Halifax, which have stood empty for 10 years.
The site will have new housing built on it as part of a £2.2m redevelopment of the area.
