Lincolnshire Red Arrows' spectacular Golden Gate flypast
The Red Arrows have released footage of a flypast of the Golden Gate Bridge near San Francisco.
The Lincolnshire-based RAF aerobatic team are on a goodwill tour of North America.
Their three-month visit has included air displays and flights over landmarks across the US and Canada.
To hear more, including exclusive interviews and insight from the team, listen to Red Arrows: North American Tour on BBC Sounds here.
02 Oct 2019
