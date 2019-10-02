Red Arrows' spectacular Golden Gate flypast
The Red Arrows have released footage of a flypast of the Golden Gate Bridge near San Francisco.

The Lincolnshire-based RAF aerobatic team are on a goodwill tour of North America.

Their three-month visit has included air displays and flights over landmarks across the US and Canada.

