A dog rescuer has saved hundreds of stray dogs from "kill centres" in Romania, bringing them to the UK so they can have a fresh start.

Vanda Kizmaz, from Bourne, Lincolnshire, said: "They are put into some of the kill centres and then they have literally got 14 days, if they are not taken out within that time, then they can be euthanized."

However, veterinary surgeon David Hopper, from Horncastle, is concerned about the risk of rare diseases in imported dogs and wants to see a quarantine period introduced.

"We have inherited diseases that we have never had before and are in danger of getting other ones which we managed to eradicate in the past, like rabies," he said.