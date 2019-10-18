Families celebrate over Red Arrows return
Red Arrows' families celebrate over team's return

The Red Arrows display team received a celebratory welcome home from their families following an 11-week tour of North America.

The crew returned to RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire on Thursday after taking part in 21 displays and 30 flypasts.

Footage courtesy of Ministry of Defence.

