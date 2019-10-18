Families celebrate over Red Arrows return

Media player
Red Arrows' families celebrate over team's return
The Red Arrows display team received a celebratory welcome home from their families following an 11-week tour of North America.
The crew returned to RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire on Thursday after taking part in 21 displays and 30 flypasts.
Footage courtesy of Ministry of Defence.
18 Oct 2019
