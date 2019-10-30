Media player
Penguins grant Lincoln care home residents visit wish
Penguins have visited a care home in Lincoln after a resident told staff she wanted to meet the animals.
The trio of penguins - Charlie, Pringle and Groot - met the residents of Bernadette House Care Home.
Their visit was organised for 99-year-old penguin-lover Joyce.
30 Oct 2019
