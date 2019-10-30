Penguins therapy visit to care home
Penguins grant Lincoln care home residents visit wish

Penguins have visited a care home in Lincoln after a resident told staff she wanted to meet the animals.

The trio of penguins - Charlie, Pringle and Groot - met the residents of Bernadette House Care Home.

Their visit was organised for 99-year-old penguin-lover Joyce.

