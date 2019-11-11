Video

More than 1,000 acres of farmland in Lincolnshire has been left under water after a breach in the banks of the Barlings Eau, a river near Lincoln.

Henry Ward, whose farm has been cut off by the floodwater, says his land is continuing to flood due to the breach not being plugged.

He is calling on the Environment Agency, which is responsible for the river, to do more.

There are 12 flood warnings in place for Lincolnshire, including the Barlings Eau.