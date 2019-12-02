John Motson photo 'put me on the map'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
John Motson football photo 'put me on the map'
Football commentator John Motson's reputation for wearing a sheepskin coat is credited to a photo taken by Stuart Roy Clarke.
The photographer, who is based in Louth, Lincolnshire, captured the image almost 30 years ago and has been documenting action around the grounds for three decades.
-
02 Dec 2019
