Children in Lincoln and their kindness advent calendar.
Video

Kindness advent calendar brightens up Lincoln school day

School pupils in Lincoln have been marking advent with an act of kindness in the days before Christmas.

Year 4 pupils at Manor Leas Junior Academy have been carrying out a nice gesture or a random act of kindness every day in school.

  • 14 Dec 2019
