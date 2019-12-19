Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Homeless England: Sofa surfer 'has high hopes for future'
Stephen Neate sofa-surfed for three months before getting a room of his own at the YMCA in Lincoln.
"It's made my life turn around", he says, giving him high hopes for the future having thought "I had nothing going for me anymore".
The NHS in Lincolnshire has received £300,000 for specialist mental health services for the homeless.
Stephen says the new specialised support "will make it easier for people that are trying to get help".
