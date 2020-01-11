Too wild to be a pet, too domestic for a zoo

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet Flerken the rescued half wildcat, half domestic pet
A cat deemed too wild to be kept as a pet has been found a home at a wildlife park.
Flerken the Savannah cat was seized by Border Force officers after being illegally imported into the UK.
She is a cross between an African wildcat and a domestic breed and is considered too dangerous to be kept in a private home.
She has been taken in by the Ark Wildlife Park in Stickney, Lincolnshire.
-
11 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lincolnshire-51064431/meet-flerken-the-rescued-half-wildcat-half-domestic-petRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window