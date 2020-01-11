Too wild to be a pet, too domestic for a zoo
Meet Flerken the rescued half wildcat, half domestic pet

A cat deemed too wild to be kept as a pet has been found a home at a wildlife park.

Flerken the Savannah cat was seized by Border Force officers after being illegally imported into the UK.

She is a cross between an African wildcat and a domestic breed and is considered too dangerous to be kept in a private home.

She has been taken in by the Ark Wildlife Park in Stickney, Lincolnshire.

