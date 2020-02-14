Will you be my Valentine Red 1?
Red Arrows create heart in sky for Valentine's Day

Love is in the air - courtesy of the Red Arrows.

The RAF's display team took to their air yesterday to practice creating a heart in the sky above their home base of RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

The practice must have paid off as on Valentine's Day the pilots created a similar heart above the nearby city of Lincoln.

