'He just climbed into my pocket one day'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lincoln student takes hamster to chemistry lectures

A student who takes her pet hamster to university says he goes to so many lectures he should get his own degree.

Megan Williams, a chemistry student at the University of Lincoln, says Frankie the hamster helps her to concentrate, but spends most his time asleep.

He is also a big hit with the other students, she says.

  • 25 Feb 2020
Go to next video: 'A good dog': Robo-pup helps people with dementia