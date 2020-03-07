Media player
Skegness pole dancing scaffolder scales new heights
Skegness scaffolder Justin Judge and his partner Jessica Yardy are world champion pole dancers.
He says he "takes a bit of stick" at work, but his workmates are only jealous because "they can't do it".
07 Mar 2020
