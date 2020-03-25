Media player
Coronavirus: Streets silent as people stay at home
These are the empty streets in Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire, as social distancing continues and people stay at home.
Roads in Lincoln and Boston, which would have usually been bustling with people, were near silent.
Queens Gardens in Hull also remained free from crowds as police stepped up patrols in the area.
