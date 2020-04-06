Volunteers making scrubs for the NHS
Video

Coronavirus: Lincolnshire nurse's online campaign for medical scrubs

Volunteers are making protective clothing for medical staff after an appeal on social media.

Lincolnshire A&E nurse Ashleigh Linsdell started the 'For the Love of Scrubs' campaign last week after noticing a "dire need" for the medical uniforms during the coronavirus outbreak.

Almost 20,000 volunteers have responded to the call and are producing the outfits at home or in small workshops.

