Red Arrows fan stages 'Stay at home' airshow
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Red Arrows fans stage DIY airshow

Fans of the Lincolnshire-based Red Arrows have staged a DIY "airshow" in their back garden while in lockdown.

Martin Bridge said his family normally visited as many airshows as possible, and took a holiday every year in the Red Arrows' home county, where there are numerous RAF stations and lots of military aircraft to see.

He hopes his family's tribute display will mean other fans still manage to see a show.

  • 14 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Pets abandoned over coronavirus fears