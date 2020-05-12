Make-up artists' lifting lockdown spirits
A group of make-up artists in Lincolnshire are painting themselves as superheroes and cartoon characters to pass the time during the lockdown.

They have been getting together online and setting each other make-up challenges to keep busy.

  • 12 May 2020
