Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Lincolnshire make-up artists lifting lockdown spirits
A group of make-up artists in Lincolnshire are painting themselves as superheroes and cartoon characters to pass the time during the lockdown.
They have been getting together online and setting each other make-up challenges to keep busy.
-
12 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lincolnshire-52635162/coronavirus-lincolnshire-make-up-artists-lifting-lockdown-spiritsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window