'She knew she wasn't alone'

A carer read a dying great-grandmother a moving letter from her family who were unable to say goodbye in person due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The woman, identified only as Peggy, was unable to see her family so a carer made sure she spent her final days hearing their words.

The letter, written by her granddaughter in Sleaford, said: "We're so sorry that we can't be with you as you take your final breaths".

It was read to Peggy by Laura Dunn-Green, a care assistant at Philia Lodge in Peterborough. She said: "She was an amazing lady. You could tell how much she loved all her family."

Peggy had symptoms of Covid-19 when she died, however she had not been tested.

